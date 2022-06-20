For the first time, an operating budget for the Jackson County School System has topped the $100 million mark.
The Jackson County Board of Education recently approved a tentative $115.9 million budget for FY23.
Although the system won't set its millage rate until September, preliminary plans call for keeping the rate at 16.576 mills, the same as last year.
Around 40% of the system's revenues will come from local property taxes with the remainder coming from sales taxes, state and federal dollars.
The proposed budget anticipates using about $2 million from the system's reserves, which are projected to be at $27 million at the end of FY22 (June 30.)
Among other items, the budget includes funding for 61 new staff positions to meet the needs of growth, a $2,000 pay increase for teachers and a 3% raise for other system employees.
