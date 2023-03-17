The Jackson County School System has announced the hires of four new assistant principals for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

JCSS is promoting three internal candidates to the position. Wendy Dillow will serve at East Jackson Elementary School; Jessie Wood at East Jackson Comprehensive High School; and Jade Paustian will serve as West Jackson Middle School. Maysville Elementary has hired Kelli Hall, who comes to JCSS from a nearby school system.

