The Jackson County Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Johnathan Harris and Amy Adams as school principals for the coming year.
Harris was named principal of East Jackson Middle School and Adams was named principal of South Jackson Elementary School. Harris and Adams will begin their new positions on June 1. They will step into their new roles following the retirements of Mrs. Kim Johnson and Mrs. Resa Brooksher, which will take place on May 31.
Harris and Adams are no strangers to Jackson County. Harris taught at East Jackson Comprehensive High School from 2011 through 2018, while Adams is a 1994 graduate of Jackson County High School. She returned to JCSS in 2015 as an educator.
The two hirings marks the third principal hire since October for the Jackson County School System. Mrs. Miriam Ledford-Lyle was hired as the principal of Legacy Knoll Middle School, which is currently under construction and set to open in August of this year.
“I am excited to partner with Mr. Harris as he prepares to lead East Jackson Middle School into the future. He will bring a sense of community and high expectations for all students,” JCSS superintendent Philip Brown said. “I am equally excited to have Mrs. Adams at South Jackson. I am looking forward to the energy and enthusiasm she will bring into our school building.”
HARRIS
Harris is currently the interim principal of Madison County High School, a position he has held since September.
In 2018, he was hired into school leadership in Franklin County. Harris joined Madison County in 2021 as an assistant principal and was elevated to interim principal in September.
Harris said returning to Jackson County was a top priority for his family. Harris’ wife, Jamie, works as a literary specialist inside the Teaching and Learning Department of JCSS. Their children attend East Jackson Elementary School.
“Returning to Jackson County was important to me for multiple reasons. One, it gave me the opportunity to give back to the community that helped support my growth as a developing teacher and future leader,” Harris said. “Secondly, it gave me the chance to work with a team of individuals whom I have previous experience with and who continually work to put students first. Lastly, though extremely important, returning allowed me to be in the same system with my wife and kids.”
ADAMS
Adams currently serves as an assistant principal inside Jackson County at Gum Springs Elementary School. He has been an educator and administrator inside JCSS since 2015.
Adams worked in multiple school systems before returning to Jackson County, where she served as the MTSS Coordinator and EIP Teacher at Benton Elementary School. Adams also worked as an instructional coach at Maysville Elementary before her promotion to assistant principal at Gum Springs Elementary.
“I am just thinking of how I am a product of Jackson County, and I am so grateful to serve in a district where I was raised,” Adams said. “I am just looking forward to so many great days ahead at South Jackson.”
OTHER NEW HIRES
In other recent leadership moves, the JCSS has moved David Farmer from transportation director to the director of facilities and maintenance. Duane Peterson has been hired as director of transportation for the system.
The system has also named Rebecca Grogan as assistant principal at Maysville Elementary School starting June 9, Rebecca Thorpe as director of school nutrition starting Feb. 24, and Donna Raney as assistant principal at SJES starting June 9.
