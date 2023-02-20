The Jackson County Board of Education recently approved the hiring of Johnathan Harris and Amy Adams as school principals for the coming year.

Harris was named principal of East Jackson Middle School and Adams was named principal of South Jackson Elementary School. Harris and Adams will begin their new positions on June 1. They will step into their new roles following the retirements of Mrs. Kim Johnson and Mrs. Resa Brooksher, which will take place on May 31.

