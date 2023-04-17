Dr. Jeremy Peacock will serve as the Director of Secondary Education, the Jackson County School System Board of Education approved Monday night.
Dr. Peacock is the current Science/STEAM Specialist for JCSS. He will begin in his new position July 1.
“Dr. Peacock has demonstrated tremendous expertise and skill in curriculum development and instructional support, and we are excited about the impact he will make in his new role as Director of Secondary Education for JCSS,” Dr. Amity Hardegree, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, said. “Dr. Peacock is an instrumental member of our Teaching and Learning team and is invested in the work of ensuring high quality instructional experiences for all of our students.”
Dr. Peacock is in his fourth year in his current position. He taught biology for a year prior and also previously served as the Middle and High School Science Specialist for Northeast Georgia RESA.
“The thing I am most looking forward to is the sense of teamwork we have at the district and school level,” Dr. Peacock said. “I look forward to continuing the work we already have in progress.”
Dr. Peacock is a Macon native and holds three degrees from the University of Georgia. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Health, along with a Master and Doctorate Degree in Science Education.
