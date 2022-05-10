The Jackson County School System has announced several leadership changes for the upcoming school year that begins July 1. The Jackson County Board of Education approved the changes at its meeting May 9.
In addition to new superintendent Philip Brown, the system is making several other moves, including:
• the moving of Amity Hardegree from principal at West Jackson Elementary School to assistant superintendent of student support services and human resources. She replaces Todd Nickelsen who took a position at Foothills Charter School earlier this year. Hardegree has served as the Director of K-12 Curriculum and Innovation and a Literacy Specialist for the JCSS district office, as well as an Assistant Principal and first-grade teacher within JCSS schools.
• the moving of Daniel Waxter from assistant principal at East Jackson Comprehensive High School to director of student support services. He will partner with social workers, counselors and nursing staff to ensure students are physically and emotionally safe. Waxter has been an Assistant Principal at EJCHS since 2020.
• the hiring of William Schofill as assistant superintendent of operations, replacing Ted Gilbert who is retiring. Schofill comes to JCSS from the Georgia Department of Education where he has served as the Director of Facilities Services and Pupil Transportation for more than six years. He has also held roles as a Research and Evaluation Specialist for GaDOE, Transportation Director for White County Schools, Assistant Principal in Toombs County Schools, and a math teacher.
“I am excited to see these three strong leaders serving the students of Jackson County,” said incoming superintendent Brown. “These individuals are committed to continuing a culture of all-around excellence for our students and staff, and I look forward to partnering with them to ensure our students always excel in our schools.”
