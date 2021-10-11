The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority has authorized the signing of its 2021 supplemental bond resolution and purchase agreement in connection with its first independently issued public bond issuance.
Money from the bonds will fund four major projects for the authority.
The first is the Doster Creek interceptor project, which is estimated to cost $3.5 million and will allow for the elimination of the existing pump station by upgrading to a more cost-efficient gravity system, which isn’t as prone to system failures and is associated with less environmental impacts. The project is expected to bid out in 2022 and will take approximately 18 months to complete.
The second project is an elevated storage tank at Forest Lakes Road, which is estimated to cost $3.5 million and involves the construction of a one-million-gallon elevated storage tank in the northern end of the county on Forest Lakes Road. The estimated one-million-gallon elevated water storage tank will provide additional pressure control, water supply for future growth, water shaving to relieve water utility during peaks of demand and additional emergency water supply for fire-flow conditions. The project is expected to bid out in 2022 and will take approximately 14 months to complete.
The third project is the Parks Creek reservoir partnership with the City of Jefferson and is estimated to cost $5 million. With the dam design still underway, anticipated costs may vary as they are heavily dependent upon the presence of bedrock fissures and other unknown geotechnical site features in the proposed dam location.
The Parks Creek Reservoir fulfills long-term water supply needs for both Jefferson and the JCWSA. As a 25 percent participant, JCWSA will become entitled to an additional water supply of one million gallons per day with water primarily coming from the North Oconee River. The construction phase is anticipated to take about two years with the reservoir ready to begin service during the first quarter of 2025.
The fourth and final project in JCWSA’s Series 2021 Project is a new administration and operating facility. With the rapid expansion of JCWSA, the current administration and operating facility is too small to house future employees, warehousing, water operations and equipment with enough space left over for an adequate parking area. As a result, the authority will either need to build a new facility, relocate to a new facility or renovate its existing facility.
According to JCWSA financial director Judy Smith, that authority acquiring its own bond rating has been a process at least 15 years in the making. Now that the authority has its own bond rating, this 2021 bond resolution will be a JCWSA stand-alone debt obligation and will act as a parity bond in line with its 2018 bond resolution.
Set to close on Oct. 19, JCWSA’s 2021 bond resolution will be financed at a 1.6 percent interest rate. The funds the authority will use for the projects total $18 million, according to Smith.
“We sold at a premium, meaning the bonds sold at a higher rate than face value,” she said.
