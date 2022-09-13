The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority recently approved its FY23 budget of about $16.96 million, a 9.1% increase from FY22.
Finance director Judy Smith said the total budget increase is the result of customer growth and costs for maintenance and repairs.
The operating expenses portion grew by 19.9%, as water sales are projected to grow by 4% and sewer sales by 30%.
The salary and benefits portion grew by 14.2% for three additional staff positions: junior engineer, locator and maintenance/asset manager. This increase includes related costs for human resources and employee compensation packages.
The FY23 budget also assumes a $1.80 increase in the sewer rate, part of a five-year “step-up” that was adopted after a 2020 rate study.
For the average customer, “it'll result in their bill going from $44 a month to $46,” general manager Joey Leslie said.
CAPITAL PLAN
The authority adopted its five-year capital plan at its Sept. 8 meeting.
The five-year plan consists of capital projects that total $59.8 million, including the projects funded by the 2021 bond issuance, Smith said.
For the FY23 budget, the authority allotted $2.7 million for water projects; $361,200 for sewer projects; and $3.06 million from its renewal and extension fund.
A priority project is the authority’s new headquarters, among other priority projects funded by SPLOST and a 2021 bond.
“There is a timeline for which we must vacate the current facility and space is badly needed for operations,” Smith said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Sept. 8, the authority approved:
• the purchase of repair parts to have in the case of emergencies to provide continuous service.
• revisions to the hydrant meter rental agreement.
