The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority recently approved a preliminary water service application for a 66-lot subdivision.
Applicant Blackwhit Partners seeks to develop the subdivision at the intersection of Commerce Rd. and Wilhite Rd. in Jefferson.
“This is a typical subdivision like we always have,” the authority’s general manager Joey Leslie said at the Oct. 13 board meeting.
“[We] will have no obligation to provide wastewater,” he added. “The wastewater is going to be served by Jefferson City and they will always serve this development.”
