The latest manager’s report on the status of major ongoing water and sewer projects was presented to the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority board by interim manager Joey Leslie on Nov. 18
At the top of the priority list of JCWSA engineers is their involvement in determining how to proceed with the expansion of the Bear Creek water treatment facility. The Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority (UOBWA) recently presented the draft master plan to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., who is contracted by UOBWA for management of Bear Creek, for final approval. A final decision remains pending.
According to Leslie, it appears the most feasible project will bring the capacity of Bear Creek to total 31 million gallons per day (MGD), with Jackson County and JCWSA receiving at least 13.3 MGD total capacity.
The expansion to 31 MGD is projected to take Bear Creek into approximately year 2040. After 2040, the plant could be expanded to 47 MGD. However, JCWSA staff believes additional water resources would be needed to fill the reservoir. With the assistance of Jacobs Engineering Group and UOBWA, JCWSA engineers have been heavily involved in the decision-making process on how to proceed with the expansion.
With the Bear Creek Dam water line design at 100 percent completion and final comments from Georgia Safe Dams received, JCWSA applied for a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund to help cover project costs, which is projected to total $1.65 million in 2022 dollars. JCWSA is requesting 60 percent funding, or $989,400, from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund and will provide $665,000 in matching funds. ARPA grant application statuses will be updated in early 2022. The JCWSA plans to start bidding the project the first of the year.
As part of their work planning the Bear Creek expansion as well as pursuing its own water resource goals, JCWSA staff is continually investigating possible locations for a future water reservoir and on-site field investigations for groundwater resources have begun as well. However, investigations on public properties so far remain inconclusive, said Leslie’s report. “We’re hoping to find somewhere to put a reservoir, but it’s not very promising,” said Leslie.
OTHER PROJECT UPDATES:
• Pleasant Acres SPLOST project is 96 percent complete. The final asphalt and driveway replacement, project cleanup and flush stations remain to be completed. Project is expected to be complete by year-end. The West Jackson SPLOST project, which will install a loop water line at Ebenezer Church Road and Lewis Roberts Road is 50% complete.
• Highway 129 SPLOST loop water line plans are 75 percent complete. JCWSA engineers are sending out letters requesting easements just outside the GDOT right-of-way in Arcade.
• JCWSA staff is working to finalize property on Forest Lake Road for a future one-million gallon elevated storage tank to serve the northern end of the county. Once property is finalized, tank design will begin. Leslie and his team expect to begin bidding for this project in early 2022.
• With average daily sewer flow for October at 0.559 MGD, lab testing to update permit to 1.25 MGD has been completed and was submitted to the Environmental Protection Department for review.
• JCWSA staff is also working on switching its industrial pretreatment oversight responsibility from the to the state of Georgia. A resolution will likely come to the board changing responsibility next year, said Leslie.
• The Doster Creek gravity sewer project has received approvals from Natural Resources Conservation Service and design completion is at 90 percent. Staff is currently looking to secure easements, which Leslie said is the project’s biggest hurdle, however he still hopes to bid the project in 2022.
• JCWSA’s first privately owned bond closed on Oct. 19 in the amount of $18 million, which is now available to fund construction of the Forrest Lake elevated storage tank, JCWSA’s 25% participation in the Parks Creek Reservoir, the Doster Creek gravity sewer line and lift station abandonment and JCWSA’s building replacement.
