A preliminary look for groundwater resources in Jackson County has been done and a second phase of the program is set to soon begin.
During its meeting Sept. 9, the Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority authorized a second phase contract with Emery and Garrett Groundwater Investigations (EGGI) to continue looking for possible groundwater sources.
Phase one, according to authority engineer Joey Leslie, “was a big overall view of the county looking for potential groundwater areas.”
In the second phase, EGGI investigators will select specific drilling targets within zones considered favorable for future groundwater development.
The first of two work items within phase two is to obtain permission from landowners where geophysical surveys are recommended, which EGGI anticipates will cost the authority $12,500.
Once permission is granted from landowners, the second item will consist of geophysical surveys and detailed on-site geologic investigations. The total cost is $30,000 for each of the 10 zones investigators deem most favorable.
Geophysical investigation and detailed geographic mapping will be used to identify specific drilling targets in eachzone. Geophysical equipment to evaluate selected groundwater development zones include a proton magnetometer, EM16-VLF electromagnetic recorder, ABEM resistivity equipment and computer analysis programs.
The magnetometer is used to evaluate the magnetic susceptibility of underlying bedrock and the EM16-VLF responds to variations in electric conductivity of the bedrock. The electrical resistivity method measures induced electrical flow through the subsurface by using a DC battery connected to an array of electrodes. By varying the distance between electrode pairs, resistivity for vertical depths below the ground surface and horizontal distances along the electrode array can both be measured.
According to EGGI, these methods have proven effective in pinpointing successful drilling locations. “What this will determine is where we start doing test holes,” said Leslie, “I'm getting very excited about doing so.”
Jackson County will be responsible to obtain appropriate approvals to conduct these surveys within the project site. Once EGGI investigators obtain the final results of the geophysical testing, stakes will be placed in the ground where test well drilling is warranted. All selected drilling locations will be prioritized in accordance with their favorability in producing high yield wells.
“There's a lot of investigative work here. We’ve got lots of properties to access and try because we want to be really strategic about where we drill,” said Leslie.
“The next phase is the phase where we’re actually drilling holes in the water,” said Leslie, “so that’s going to be exciting.”
PRELIMINARY APPLICATIONS APPROVED
In other business, the JCWSA approved water and sewer preliminary applications for three new developments, all of which are subject to over a dozen conditions.
The first approved application is for a site recently rezoned for light industrial warehousing space off Wayne Poultry Road. According to authority engineer Joey Leslie, a public gravity sewer is available near this site, however it’s approximately 5,500 feet down gradient, which will require a gravity sewer trunk line with multiple easements across nearby parcels. Procurement of easements will be the responsibility of the developer.
The second application approved will require 1,000 feet of aerial sewer line to serve domestic connections for 125 single-family homes located off Hwy. 124 near the roundabout at Hwy. 11.
The third application approved is for a 45 single-family home subdivision located on Skelton Road and Hwy. 332, across from the new Jackson County High School.
The lines will go underground and tie into a subdivision across the road with gravity sewer, which “we weren’t really thrilled about,” said Leslie. “But their engineers have done a good job to demonstrate.”
COMMERCE WATER VAULT MODIFICATION
JCWSA is also modifying its Commerce water vault, located on the south end of town off Hwy. 334, with the purchase of a rate of flow control valve.
JCWSA will be purchasing a X46 flow clean strainer to reduce likelihood of clogging the opening and closing speed controls and pilots, opening and closing speed controls and isolation valves, upstream and downstream pressure gauges, a position indicator and a check feature to prevent reserse flow.
“The connection works just fine except when Commerce pulls, it pulls really hard and it's not beneficial to either side,” said Leslie.
The project cost totals $13,144.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its meeting, the JCWSA:
● tabled vote on the Jackson County Radio Tower and Ground lease agreement to its next board meeting Oct. 14.
● approved the Consolidated and Restated Intergovernmental Agreement on North Oconee River and Parks Creek Reservoir between the JCWSA and the city of Jefferson.
● approved its first independently-issued bond resolution after recently acquiring its own bond rating. The bond totals $18 million to fund four major projects currently underway, including Doster Creek and the Parks Creek reservoir.
