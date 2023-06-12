The Jackson County Water and Sewage Authority is looking to acquire a piece of property located at 380 Adella Dr. adjacent to the wastewater plant. The authority is looking to expand the existing site.
The JCWSA would like to move their sewer operations office from the temporary trailer over to the home located on the property. The site is approximately 1.6 acres. The purchase price for the property is expected to be $390,000 with some special stipulations where the authority will allow the seller to stay as a renter until Oct. 1. Authority general manager Joey Leslie also noted that the seller does want to disclose that they are a licensed real estate agent.
