The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority gave conditional approval for three preliminary water and wastewater applications during its board meeting Oct. 15.
The first application approved with conditions is for an active senior living community off Hwy. 124 across from Traditions. The 372-lot development received its first preliminary application approval in 2017 and has since been required to submit a new application after it failed to meet the time limits set in the application’s original conditions.
Speaking on behalf of property owner JCDB Properties, LLC, Mark Rudolph challenged the authority’s resubmission requirement and suggested it “stick to the original conditions it approved four years ago.” He also challenged a condition in the updated application requiring construction be complete within five years from the date of the preliminary application approval.
As an alternative to invalidating unused sewer taps under the time limit , Randolph asked the authority to allow him the opportunity to purchase the unused sewer taps at the end of the five-year threshold. He also challenged the authority’s sunset provision, which sets a time limit on the project to avoid holding the application in perpetuity.
“The sunset is because the world has really changed in four years and for us to hold an application in perpetuity, especially for four years after really no action has been taken. It's just unreasonable,” said authority engineer Joey Leslie. “The approved application says the plans expire after one year and that's if we get final plans. We haven’t even got an acceptable version of plans yet on this project.”
Rudolph said the project is complicated with a number of issues with the Georgia Department of Transportation and a major gas line that runs through the property controlled by Liberty Utilities, a firm that shut down in 2020 due to Covid-19.
“It’s not like we’re sitting on our thumbs,” said Rudolph.
All parties agreed to allow Rudolph the opportunity to buy excess taps after five years, which will begin from the date of authority’s approval of plans rather than the date of preliminary approval.
The second preliminary water and wastewater application approved Oct. 14 is for the Wehunt Meadows subdivision off Wehunt Road and Hwy. 332, which will consist of 67 single-family homes. While this application is largely straightforward, it’s contingent upon a compaction issue at the Enclave at Morris Creek because its sewer lines connect with a portion of the line failing to meet JCWSA’s minimum compaction requirement.
The board tabled the compaction issue to allow staff time to “work through the details before coming to a final decision,” said JCWSA chairman Dylan Wilbanks. However, the board decided to move forward with its vote on the Wehunt Meadows preliminary application, which received approval with a revised condition specifically to address the sewer line issue at Morris Creek.
What’s more, the standards of the completion of the sewer outfall line at Wehunt Meadows was changed from “JCWSA standards” to “as approved by the JCWSA board,” making it contingent upon conditions related to the compaction issue. The board plans to have the issue solved and voted on during next month’s meeting.
The third preliminary application approved is for a potential new West Jackson Middle School on Skelton Road at Hwy. 332. The outstanding item in this application is that the outfall line might be undersized where it runs into the Charlotte Estates subdivision. According to authority manager Eric Klerk, the problem is when you get to the subdivisions, where the sewer line hits a large swampy area and flattens out.
“I think there is some concern among JCWSA engineering staff that it may not meet our standards exactly,” Klerk said. “The amount of flow that will be going through that line and that line being fairly flat, our concern is that a portion may have to be of size,” he said.
As a solution, the board approved the application with a condition requiring the engineer to demonstrate that the downstream sewer has the capacity for existing customers and the proposed school, per the capacity evaluation methodology as detailed in the JCWSA’s specifications. If capacity is found insufficient, the applicant is required to upgrade the existing lines as necessary.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the JCWSA approved:
● the Jackson County radio tower site lease agreement, which is a 20-year agreement with terms for three additional ten-year agreements.
● a change order for the Doster Creek project in response to engineers finding additional borings, which requires additional clearing, drilling and surveying. The change order totals $30,000.
● post issuance municipal bonds disclosure policy, which covers disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the Municipal Rulemaking Board’s Electronic Municipal Market Access service, statements made in the authority’s audited financial statements and in any unaudited interim reports as well as public statements made by authorized JCWSA officials.
● increase in managers’ spending limit and capitalization threshold from $10,000 to $30,000 to extend the JCWSA purchasing policy.
● purchase of an impeller at the Middle Oconee Pump Station.
● purchase of five SCADA antennas to replace the existing aged antennas.
