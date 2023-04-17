The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority reallocated funds for its sewer master plan project during its April 13 meeting.
The authority is entering into another phase of the project and has asked research firm Freese and Nichols to look at sewer projections for particular locations, which is leading to a more detailed master plan than originally proposed.
The authority voted to reallocate $75,000 from a related gravity mains project to cover a budget amendment totaling $70,417.
The sewer master plan is expected to be ready in the fall.
The authority also adopted its water master plan, previously presented at the March 9 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 13, the authority:
• revisited the preliminary water and sewer application for Heroes Elementary School, as requested by the Jackson County School System. The authority reduced the fire line connection fee from $18,750 to $10,250, so the school system will only be paying for the cost of the meter itself. The authority also reduced the domestic water connection fee by half, bringing the fee down to $50,000 from $100,000.
• adopted a resolution authorizing the condemnation for the Doster Creek sewer intercept project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.