The Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority’s second quarter financial report paints a telling picture of how the area’s population growth has impacted its water and sewer systems.
JCWSA’s finance director Judy Smith presented both the quarterly financial report and monthly operating reports from June during the authority’s meeting Aug. 12.
According to Smith’s reports, in the first half of 2021, income, revenues, usage and water loss, among other performance and financial measures, have far surpassed full-year 2020 totals.
For example, the authority’s total net income climbed 79 percent to $2.9 million from $1.6 million during the year-ago quarter. Net income from operations increased by $1.5 million since June 2020 and currently totals $3.8 million. Further, JCWSA reported $4 million in total operating expenses.
The authority reported $7.8 million total operating revenues, a $1.9 million increase from 2020. The total operating revenues total accounts for all service fees, which includes connection fees, accounts for $2.6 million of the $7.8 million total.
According to Smith, the authority sets aside 100% of all connection fees for major maintenance, repairs and expansion of the water and sewer systems.
“This practice helps to keep rates as low as possible,” she said.
Changes in water and sewer usage and billings were also considerable for the first half of 2021. JCWSA’s billed water usage went up 38% with billing totals up 35% since June 2020. During the same period, billed sewer usage increased 36% with billing totals up 44%.
So far this year, JCWSA has acquired 380 new water customers and is currently billing a total of 10,829 customers, which is a 3.6% increase from 2020. The authority acquired 234 new sewer customers and is currently billing a total of 2,580 sewer customers, which is a 10% climb from 2020.
Additionally, the authority reported 561 new water connections and 96 new sewer connections purchased as of June 2021.
Funds recovered from the Servline Leak Insurance Program for the year-to-date totals $43,994 with $956 recovered in the month of June alone. Since the authority began using the program in 2017, it has recovered $445,596.
According to Smith, prior to ServLine, these amounts would have been unpaid and included in future water rates.
ServLine is offered only for residential customers. All eligible customers are automatically enrolled in water loss protection, which costs $1.95 each month and protects customers from excess water charges.
Smith also provided the board with an update on the authority’s long-term debt, which totals $24.2 million as of Oct.1, 2021. The debt comes from various projects over the last 20 years, such as the construction of water transmission lines from the Bear Creek Reservoir, relocating the Hwy. 124 tank at Traditions and upgrading the Middle Oconee Wastewater Treatment Plant.
For about 15 years, JCWSA has been working towards putting itself in a financial position to obtain its own bond rating. In 2020, it underwent its first Moody’s rating process and received an obligation rated A, which is considered upper-medium grade and is subject to low credit risk.
To help increase its present rating, the JCWSA board adopted a debt coverage and financial policy and a rate policy. The debt coverage policy sets a target debt percentage of 1.5% for all senior debt and sets balance requirements for the operation fund of at least 30 days, however, 45 days is preferred with $500,000 allocated for large maintenance and repair costs.
The rate policy aims at ensuring adequate supply and treatment capacity while ensuring rates are fair, stable, understandable and as low as is responsible,
“With the adoption of these policies and the sound business practices of JCWSA, an upgraded rating is expected from Moody’s during the bonding process anticipated this year,” Smith said in her presentation.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, the JCWSA board:
● approved the preliminary application for phase four of pod V and phase one of pod W in Traditions of Braselton at West Traditions Way and Sanctuary Drive.e
● ratified an on-demand contract for the architectural services of Precision Planning, Inc (PPI) from Lawrenceville. The authority will plan and fund a new office complex on 150 acres on Galilee Church Road. PPI will provide JCWSA with space programming, concept floor plan and concept site design services, among other architectural services.
● heard standard detail additions and modifications presented by JCWSA assistant manager Joey Leslie, who discussed residential meters, a non-pier aerial D.I.P. sewer line, an aerial pipe crossing and concrete piers and footings. According to Leslie, these modifications were modeled from Gwinnett County, “but more instructive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.