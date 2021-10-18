When it comes to residential and commercial growth and development, the deciding factor is almost always the availability of water, or in some unfortunate cases, the lack thereof.
For the engineers at the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, exploring the county for additional untapped water resources has become a high priority — and so far, the outlook is grim.
Water scarcity may be the number one limitation on the future growth in Jackson County, according to JCWSA engineer Nathan Hester’s water resources update. Hester presented the news to the JCWSA board during its meeting Oct. 14.
“We’re pushing every angle we can to find more and more resources, in any way we can,” he said.
In his report, Hester presented information from the current water supply master planning efforts. The current study is focused on three potential reservoir sites. According to Hester’s report, site #3 is the largest site and “it contains a giant power line running straight through it.”Site #4 can't be used because it’s already being used as a wetlands mitigation bank.
According to Hester’s findings, water supply planning efforts have been based on a 2009 water resources report that “basically made every reservoir as big as they could possibly make it with little consideration to constant impacts like number of homes, roads, wetlands and other utilities.”
The biggest difference between the 2009 study and the 2021 study is the assumption that 60 million gallons a day (MGD) is being pumped out of the North Oconee River, “which is absurd,” Hester said.
“We’ll be lucky to get anything out of that," he said.
Hester said this harsh reality on the county’s water supply made him more cognizant of the value of water as a precious and vital resource.
“We've got to look forward to seeing this as our number one priority,” he told board members.
Hester has reached out about making good use of SPLOST funds in the future to address water scarcity.
“It’s hard to predict the future but we’re using the best metrics we can find and that’s where we're at,” said Hester. “We're trying. Really.”
