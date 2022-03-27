U-Haul Company of Georgia recently announced that JD’s Tobacco Outlet in Commerce has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
JD’s Tobacco Outlet at 145 S. Elm St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
