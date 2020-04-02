Restaurant carry-out service allowed under Jefferson’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration will now include alcohol to-go.
In an April 1 teleconference meeting, Jefferson City Council unanimously amended its emergency measures to allow for the carry-out sale of unopened, sealed packages of beer and wine at restaurants and tap rooms.
The amendment is effectively immediately.
Jefferson’s state-of-emergency declaration prohibits dine-in service at restaurants to guard against the congregation of crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, but allows food-serving establishments to serve customers via carry-out and curbside service.
In allowing carry-out alcohol sales, the amendment included language that would permit online ordering and curb-side pickup of alcohol from restaurants should the Georgia Department of Revenue update its policies to allow that. Identification for alcohol purchases will still be required at pick-up.
Multiple councilmen said online sales would help minimize the amount of contact between customers and restaurant workers.
Jefferson’s emergency ordinance — originally set to expire April 24 — has been extended to April 30 to coincide with the president’s national ordinance.
APRIL MEETINGS CANCELLED
Mayor Steve Quinn suggested the city council cancel its April work session and voting meeting, and all five council members and city manager Priscilla Murphy agreed.
“We don’t have anything in planning and development, and we don’t have anything pressing,” he said.
