Plans for a 1-million gallons per day water reclamation plant at I-85 took another step forward July 11 following action by the Jefferson City Council.
The council approved a $21.9 million contract with Lakeshore Engineering for construction of the facility. Lakeshore was the low bidder, officials said.
The project would be funded via a GEFA loan.
The council also heard a report that said the city should raise it sewerage tap fees from $5,000 to $6,250 to help pay for the cost of new capacity infrastructure due to growth. Without sufficient tap fees, current ratepayers have to subsidize capital projects for new capacity to meet the needs of new residents who put demands on existing systems.
OTHER ITEMS
In other business on July 11, the council discussed:
• the possible abandonment and closure of Cobb Street for the redevelopment project of the old Jefferson Mills building.
• a resolution abandoning Old Peach Hill Drive for a city development project.
• an ordinance proposal on fencing for wrecker services to mandate mesh covering on fencing rather than slats.
• an update fire alarm ordinance.
• the accepting of a sewer lift station and force main in the Prose Concord apartment development.
• the possibility of requiring a city permit to build fences over 4 ft. tall, with the exception of subdivisions that regulate fencing via an HOA.
• a new logo for the city government. Several design ideas were presented.
