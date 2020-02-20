The Jefferson Board of Education recently approved the purchase of surveillance equipment for all four schools, as well as its 2020-21 school calendar.
In the calendar, pre-planning begins on Monday, July 27 and class begins on Friday, July 31.
Vacation days include Monday, Sep. 7 (Labor Day); Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9 (fall break); Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving break); Monday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Jan. 1 with a planning day on Monday, Jan. 4 (Christmas break); Monday, Jan. 18 (MLK Jr. Day); Friday Feb. 12 and Monday Feb. 15 (winter break); Monday, Apr. 5 through Friday Apr. 9 (spring break).
Class ends on Friday, May. 21 and post-planning runs from Monday, May 24 through Thursday, May 27.
EQUIPMENT
The total cost of the surveillance equipment and installation is $28,450.
The system is purchasing 14 domed cameras and seven non-discreet cameras. JHS is receiving 11 cameras, 10 discreet and one non-discreet. Five cameras are going to Jefferson Academy, four are going to Jefferson Middle School and one is going to Jefferson Elementary School.
PERSONNEL MATTERS
Personnel matters approved by the Jefferson BOE were:
•accepting the resignations of bus driver Pam Holland and JES assistant Keri Bealing.
•approved the hiring of Rebecca Blair McDaniel (JA teacher); Ellen Rector (Sp/language, pathologist); Regina Swancey (SFS assistant); Dana Brown and Tina Swanson (bus driver).
•approved substitute teachers Jolee Blankenship and Adrian Dunegan.
•approved SFS assistants Jennifer Beltz and Elsa Saldana.
•approved community coach Clara Heiss (JMS track and field – pole vault).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.