After two months of controversy and a number of public hearings, the Jefferson City Council gave final approval for a 32-lot subdivision on Elder Drive at its June 26 meeting.
The council voted unanimously to approve the development by RWH Homes on 34.5 acres.
During several months of back-and-forth discussion, the project was downsized from 48 lots and a R-2 zoning to 32 lots with a R-1 zoning, along with several conditions.
The project had been opposed at both planning commission and previous council meetings by nearby residents, especially those from Lakeshore Woods which abuts the property on the north side. Although a proposed secondary entrance from that development was scrapped, some residents opposed the project fearing that it might have runoff that would negatively impact Lakeshore’s Lake Emily, which feeds into the city reservoir.
The proposal came before the city twice, first with the R-2, 48-lot plan that was withdrawn and resubmitted with the 32-lot R-1 proposal. The planning commission voted to recommend denial of the R-2 plan and gave no recommendation on the R-1 proposal.
“It’s our job to come up with the best compromise for the City of Jefferson and I think we’ve done that,” said council member Clint Roberts before the council’s vote.
Roberts noted that the property would eventually be developed and that approving the RWH plan would “lock-in” a lower-density development.
RWH Home is based in Buford and has built another residential community in Jefferson, Jefferson Trail located on old Hwy. 129 North near Faith Baptist Church.
OTHER ACTION
In other action at its June 26 meeting, the Jefferson council approved:
• a conditional use for a compressed natural gas fuel station, a private fleet parking area and a fleet maintenance facility on Holly Springs Rd. near its intersection with Logistics Center Pkwy.
• a modified zoning condition to reduce the side setbacks from 10 ft. to 7.5 ft. for Phase 3B in Mallard’s Landing subdivision.
• the final plat for Phase 1A 48 lots of Grove Townhomes on Sycamore St.
• changes in certain procedures with the city’s planning commission to allow for action when there is no quorum.
• adopting a new loitering, urban camping and solicitation ordinance.
• accepting a donation of .33 acres on the east side of Peach Hill Circle from a developer.
The council also recognized District 5 council member Clint Roberts for his service to the city. Roberts has resigned his position from the council due to moving out of the city.
