Jefferson City Hall

The Jefferson council approved the final plat for the first phase of the Jefferson Hills subdivision on March 27.

The first phase will consist of 30 lots on 22.708 acres zoned PCD Conditional, with fronting on the south side of Peachtree Rd.

Locations

