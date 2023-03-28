The Jefferson council approved the final plat for the first phase of the Jefferson Hills subdivision on March 27.
The first phase will consist of 30 lots on 22.708 acres zoned PCD Conditional, with fronting on the south side of Peachtree Rd.
The final plat includes the dedication of Blue Dragon Dr. and part of Red Dragon Dr. The plat also includes the dedication and acceptance of water and sewer facilities including a force main and pump station within the full boundary of the subdivision.
Related to the development, the council also approved resolutions to accept the dedication of right-of-way along the south side of Peachtree Rd. and the north side of Gordon St.
In other business March 27, the council:
• green-lit the city’s 2023-2024 strategic plan.
• re-appointed Angela Haun to the Downtown Development Authority.
• approved annexation and a zoning change to R-1 from A-2 for 11.65 acres fronting on Rambler Inn Rd. at Rolling Acres Ct. near Sterling Lake Way. Applicant D. Cole Hudgens sought the annexation and zoning change in order to subdivide the property into a maximum of five single-family residential lots, with one home already existing. The applicant had originally proposed for there to be eight lots, with one already existing.
• approved a zoning change from C-1 to MFR for 0.976 acres fronting on Athens St. and Wilson Ln. Applicant Chris Worley already has three single-family homes on the property and the zoning change allows for the construction of three additional homes.
