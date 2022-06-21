City leaders recently approved a warehouse distribution facility to be located on Hog Mountain Rd. and Hickory Chase Dr. in Jefferson.
At its June 20 voting session, the Jefferson City Council voted 3-2 to approve Oakmont Parcolet Acquisitions’ proposal to annex 125.5 acres from unincorporated Jackson County into the incorporated city limits of Jefferson, as well a zoning change from A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District) to L-I (Light Industrial).
The council also approved variances to reduce the number of onsite parking spaces; to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural erosion buffer; and to reduce the 50 ft. wide natural wetland buffer.
Property owners who live across the street from the site spoke in favor of the proposed development, stating that the council should finish what they start with developments.
Industrial sites have made it so they can no longer use their properties for farming or economic use, leaving them with vacant properties.
Their homes and businesses are the most impacted, but they are stuck under current zoning, unable to sell their properties and move to more suitable locations.
“This industrial zoning for the developments, both the joint and adjacent to our properties, have left our midst without an economic use as currently zoned and little reimbursement for residential, so we cannot sell without this re-zoning,” property owner Walter Storey said. “I ask that you consider the situation that we are in due to the previous annexations and re-zonings and allow us the same opportunities others had on Hog Mountain Rd. to which to sell their property . . . Please do not allow myself and these last few private property owners to suffer [from] not being able to sell our properties for its most feasible use. In addition, this would allow these families to move to a suitable location.”
District 3 council member Cody Cain addressed the issue and other residents’ concerns about industrial developments in explanation of his vote to approve the proposal.
“This makes sense for me for this project because of the poor homeowners that were trapped in my opinion, but I will not be voting for another industrial building for Jefferson City — period,” he said. “We have a great industrial parkway that I would love for everybody from now on to go to and if they don't want to go there, then it'll be a no for me.”
In light of residents’ growing concerns with the traffic on Hog Mountain Rd., the council also considered multiple road improvements.
To be able to annex and re-zone the property, the developer must pay to reconstruct Hog Mountain Rd.
The whole road must be brought up to standard, roads superintendent Joe Savage said.
The council will also request the Georgia Department of Transportation and transportation committee chairman Sen. Frank Ginn’s help with Jefferson’s roads and traffic, specifically to create an exit for Valentine Industrial Pkwy.
The council also approved to move the process forward in adopting city road standards that meet or exceed the county’s standards. Standards must go before the public and planning commission prior to the council’s final action.
“Let us be leaders instead of the catch-uppers and the followers,” Cain said. “Let’s be the ones out in front of it.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business June 20, the council:
- appointed District 2 council member Dawn Maddox to the Jackson County Library Board of Trustees.
- appointed business owner Jonathan Sutton to the Downtown Development Authority.
- approved Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all city employees.
- approved budget amendments for the repaving of Old Pendergrass Rd., a trailer for asphalt equipment and salary adjustments.
