After several years of debate and controversy, the Jefferson City Council has approved building a large indoor aquatics facility designed to be used for area school swim teams, private swim leagues and the general public.
The council voted 4-1 on June 12 to approve moving forward with the $13-$14 million project by issuing bonds and paying those back over 20 years with SPLOST funds and impact fees. Councilmember Dawn Maddox was the lone “no” vote on the motion.
In November, voters approved extending the county’s SPLOST with Jefferson allocating 32% of its share for recreation infrastructure. The city does not plan to use general tax funds to pay for the facility, although it may use some general fund dollars to get the initial operation up and running. Fees from school and swim team use are expected to pay for a substation share of the facility’s ongoing costs.
The issue isn’t new in the city. Former Mayor Steve Quinn promoted the idea during his tenure, but to no avail. The concept got new life when Cody Cain was elected to the council. Cain, whose children have participated in competitive swimming, bulldogged the idea, gathering construction bids and outlining a budget for how the facility might be able to operate without using much of the city’s general funds.
Still, the idea drew a strong amount of public criticism at recent council meetings, especially from older citizens who said they were concerned about the possible impact on their city taxes. At least one citizen wanted the SPLOST funds to be used to build more soccer fields rather than a swim facility.
COMMENTS
Mayor Jon Howell opened the discussion prior to the vote by endorsing the idea.
“I think this is another one of those moments in time where we have the opportunity to bring quality life improvements to the community,” he said, noting that as mayor he didn’t get to actually vote on the plan. “I’m excited that this day is finally here.”
He praised previous city leaders who had the “vision” to put water and sewer at I-85 for industrial and commercial development and those who built the city’s current recreation center.
For his part, Cain said he had been working on the plan for the past three years.
“I know there’s a need, I see a huge demand,” he said.
Maddox noted before the vote that approving the swim facility would likely mean that other large city recreation facility projects, such as pickle ball courts and walking trails, would have to be on the back-burner.
THE BACKGROUND
The proposed aquatics center — technically called natatorium — would be an indoor facility with two pools. It would be designed both for competition swimming, including club and school teams, and also for general public use.
As proposed, the facility would be located at the corner of Old Pendergrass Rd. and Old Swimming Pool Rd. near the city’s existing recreation center.
The city has an outdoor pool facility that was built in the 1960s by Jefferson Mills and later transferred to the city. That facility is used in the summer months for area day camps and is also open to the general public on a limited schedule.
But that pool isn’t suitable for swim team use, most of which hold year-around competitions and practices and require indoor pool facilities. Currently, local school and club swim teams travel to Athens, Gainesville or Gwinnett County to practice.
The increasing demand related to competition swimming initially drove the issue to the foreground, but supporters note that it would also be used by the general public for recreation and exercise needs for many senior citizens.
Cain outlined on May 15 the details of how the pool would be designed for multiple purposes, including having extra lanes and differing depths to appeal to different kinds of uses. He also said the facility would be air conditioned/heated to provide a comfortable situation for both swimmers and those watching swim meet competitions.
