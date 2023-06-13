Aquatic center

Concept design for proposed aquatic center in Jefferson.

After several years of debate and controversy, the Jefferson City Council has approved building a large indoor aquatics facility designed to be used for area school swim teams, private swim leagues and the general public.

The council voted 4-1 on June 12 to approve moving forward with the $13-$14 million project by issuing bonds and paying those back over 20 years with SPLOST funds and impact fees. Councilmember Dawn Maddox was the lone “no” vote on the motion.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.