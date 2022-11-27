The Jefferson City Council approved a conditional use permit for a metal facility at McClure Industrial Park during its Nov. 21 meeting.
The roughly 200,000 sq. ft. facility will be located on Thomas Pkwy. and Callahan Ct.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
Much of the facility will be used for metal distribution, but the conditional use permit allows for manufacturing within the LI (Light Industrial) district, specifically for metal cutting by laser.
Residents of the abutting subdivisions, Jefferson Shores and West Shores, previously expressed concerns about silt runoff in their lakes from industrial developments.
In a letter shared with the council, Pattillo Industrial Real Estate noted that it contributed money to the homeowners associations and residents specifically to be used to dredge the lakes and to install water-level relief siphons at each of the dams.
The letter also noted an agreement of expedited resolution for any alleged residential property damage, violation of law, or permit breach.
“As owner and developer of Walnut Fork Industrial Park and McClure Industrial Park, [Pattillo] has invested millions of dollars in these first-class developments, bringing thousands of jobs, diversified industry and a robust tax digest to the City of Jefferson,” read the letter. “We will continue to do so in a responsible manner.”
In other business Nov. 21, the council:
