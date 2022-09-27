The Jefferson City Council approved multiple administrative items at its Sept. 26 voting session, including the FY23 budget, millage rate and fee schedule.
The approved budget totals $29.57 million, with $14.79 million in the general fund and $14.77 million in the water and sewer fund.
The budget accounts for increases in utility expenses, as well as increases in retirement and health insurance benefits.
The city council also rolled back the millage rate from 5.3 mills to 5.262 mills.
“Essentially, the effort is to keep your taxes consistent with where they are now in accounting for the appreciated value of your home,” Mayor Jon Howell said. “This is more of an aggregate number and not individual property values . . . the aggregate is net neutral.”
The city council also approved the FY23 fee schedule for the Jefferson Police Department; Recreation Department; Civic Center; water and sewer; and planning and development.
The schedule includes an approximate 10% increase for the police department’s fines.
The agency has not raised fines in almost 9 years, assistant chief James Arwood said at the Sept. 12 work session.
The increase was considered to be “fair and accurate” in comparison to surrounding cities.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Sept. 26, the council:
• approved a resolution authorizing the loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for the water treatment plant in development.
• approved an amendment to the FY22 budget for water line relocation because the Georgia Department of Transportation is expanding its roundabout at Hwy. 11. The amendment will cost $200,000.
• re-appointed Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission members Faye Griffin, Robert Martin and Bob Brownell for three-year terms to expire in Sept. 2025.
• approved the annexation of 4.42 acres into Jefferson and zoning change of R-1 (Single Family Residential) for a single-family dwelling to be located on Legg Rd. and state Route 82.
• denied a modification of the zoning conditions in PCD (Planned Community Development) to allow up to 45 building permits to be issued in the first year, as well as the second year, after the final plat is approved for a 52.92-acre single-family detached subdivision to be located on Peachtree Rd. and Glenfield Dr.
• approved the comprehensive plan update.
• discussed concerns with the golf cart ordinance. The city will be doing more research about speed limits, regulations from the Georgia Department of Transportation and road signs before making a decision.
• discussed concerns with construction standards. The city will be doing more research on quality control standards and discussing it at the next meeting.
