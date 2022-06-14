The Jefferson City Council recently approved a pay raise of $2 per hour for all full-time city employees and part-time firefighters.
At its June 13 work session, the council approved the pay raise ahead of its June 20 voting session.
The pay raise will help hire and retain more employees for understaffed departments, city leaders said.
“Without pay increases for those who work in our city, then we don't have a city,” District 2 council member Dawn Maddox said about the decision to vote early. “We have to pay them well to keep them here . . . I just don't think the city can run if we don't pay employees.”
She also discussed the inflation in gas and food prices, which makes the pay raise even more urgent.
“We all know that there is inflation increasing; Council member Cain complained about how much it costs to fill up his car as he was coming in. Our workers feel that same pain, as well as when you go to the grocery store," Maddox said.
The pay raise will be in effect July 1. The pay raise will be covered by LOST (local option sales tax) revenue, other general fund revenue, planning revenue and water/sewer revenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business June 13, the city council:
• approved a bid for a water line replacement on Lawrenceville St. from J&K Utilities, Inc. in the amount of $433,097. The council also approved the re-paving of Old Pendergrass Rd. while schools are out for the summer, which will cost $162,841.
• received an announcement about the Jefferson Community Theatre’s production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The play will be performed at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center on July 8-10 and July 15-17. The Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performances are at 2:30 p.m.
• considered the appointment of Maddox to the Jackson County Board of Library Trustees.
• considered placing an invocation on its agenda at every meeting. The topic will be discussed more in-depth at the council’s July 11 work session.
