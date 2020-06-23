A move to liberalize Jefferson's beer and wine serving codes was approved by the Jefferson City Council on June 22.
The action comes in an effort to conform the town's alcohol codes to the new "tap room" business located downtown last year and to allow for future such businesses. However, the code changes dispense with the term "tap room" and instead defines "micro-brewery" and "tavern" in the new language.
In perhaps the biggest change, the new language authorizes a tavern or microbrewery to serve beer and wine without having any food service requirement. (The serving of distilled spirits continues to require a food service component.)
The new code language also cleans up some minor issues, such as eliminating a requirement that public civic centers have a full service kitchen to serve beer and wine. The town's civic center does not have a full service kitchen.
Finally, the new codes add a section to address alcoholic beverage catering, something that was not in the old code language.
SOME DEBATE
Although the code changes were eventually adopted in a 4-1 vote with councilman Mark Mobley opposed, the issue did generate a lot of discussion during the council meeting.
Councilman Jon Howell suggested that at some point, the council might want to adopt a requirement to have ratio of 1-1 for taverns and food establishments downtown. But that idea ran into pushback over how to define "downtown" since the code is effective city-wide.
Howell also questioned the need for the city to have language allowing establishments to serve alcohol until 1:55 a.m.
"Is 1:55 a.m. the hour we want spirits served inside our city limits?" he asked, noting that it was not an issue directly related to the new ordinance language.
Councilman Clint Roberts noted that there really isn't a "market here" for late night alcohol sales in Jefferson. Councilman Mobley said he thought alcohol sales should be cut off at midnight or earlier during the week.
No action was taken on those issues.
OTHER ACTION
In other action, the council approved:
• a conditional use for an indoor auto sales facility at 24 East Minden St.
• an amendment to the land use management code to change the specifications for paving of commercial and heavy roads.
• accepting a part of River Mist Circle as a city street.
• a budget adjustment for a concept drawing for a proposed amphitheater downtown.
• a second commercial drive off of Old Pendergrass Rd. for a previously-approved commercial project.
The council also heard briefly from Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett, candidates who are facing each other in a run-off for the State Senate District 50 seat in the Aug. 11 elections.
