Jefferson leaders are asking the county government to help fund a new road in the city that would open up around 200 acres for additional commercial development.
The City of Jefferson has asked the Jackson County Board of Commissioners and the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority to amend the list of approved projects from the county's economic development bond funds to include the Jefferson "gateway road" project.
The road has been talked about for several years and will run from the new Publix shopping center on Old Pendergrass Rd. at Hwy. 129 to Holder Siding Rd. The road is designed to alleviate traffic around the new Publix shopping center and Old Pendergrass Rd.
In a presentation on Feb. 6 to the BOC, Jefferson city manager Pricilla Murphy outlined the history of the project, which is rooted in a previous controversy about plans for a WalMart to be located at that intersection. That plan drew a lot of community ire over traffic-related concerns and the connecting road grew out of that debate.
Murphy said that because of complications in crossing over a railroad track, the cost of the project was more than anticipated.
"It's a lot more than we thought it would be," she said.
The property owner, Loggins Development Corporation, donated the right-of-way for the road and also agreed to put in $500,000 toward the project.
The economic development bond fund was created around 15 years ago by the BOC and IDA as a way to help fund projects, mostly road projects, that are designed to bring in new industrial and commercial development. The idea behind the fund is that by investing in infrastructure, the county would eventually bring in additional property taxes from the industrial and commercial growth.
Murphy told the BOC that the road would open up more property in the area for development and mentioned the potential of luring a Lowe's and Longhorn's to the area, although nothing specific is currently on the table.
Commissioner Jim Hix said he thought the county should help with the project since it could bring in additional commercial businesses, something a lot of county residents say they want.
The county's bond fund currently has $5.7 million left and Murphy said she'd ask for the county to pay half of the $3.5 million road cost, noting that was a "big ask."
If the county proceeds with helping fund the project, it would be in two steps: The BOC and IDA would both have to add the road to the approved project list and then the two groups would have to agree on an amount to put into the project.
Another potential issue to be ironed-out is the design of the road. As proposed, the road is a two-lane project with no center turn lane or accessory lanes. County leaders indicated that the road as proposed wouldn't meet county standards. Murphy told the BOC that future developers would be responsible for the cost of building turning lanes, curbs and gutters and related infrastructure.
The BOC has a planning session set for Feb. 21 and decided to invite IDA members to that meeting to jointly discuss how they wish to proceed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Feb. 6 BOC meeting, the board:
• named Dennis Sikes to the Jackson County Board of Tax Assessors.
• tabled naming someone for the District 1 seat on the Jackson County Planning Commission.
• voted to start condemnation proceedings for a parcel at Hwy. 124 and Skelton Rd. to facilitate building a new intersection.
• discussed a list of additional roads to be paved in 2023. The longest project would be 4.38 miles of Plainview Rd. Other roads on the list include 2.63 miles of Brock Rd., 2.1 miles in Atrim Glen Subdivision, 3.6 miles on New Kings Bridge Rd., 1.8 miles of Stockton Farm Rd., 1.5 miles of Dixon Bridge Rd., and several other smaller roads in subdivisions.
• discussed an agreement with Traditions of Braselton to use county right of way for signage.
