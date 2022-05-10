Jefferson was recently awarded an $11.6 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.
The loan will finance the construction of a new 1 million gallons per day water pollution control plant. This city has experienced significant population growth over the last 10 years. This project will help the city meet the projected demand for both residential and commercial development.
The city will pay 0.13% on the 20-year loan, which is eligible for a reduced interest rate because the city is a WaterFirst Community.
