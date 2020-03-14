The Jefferson City School System has changed its mind about keeping its schools open next week.
The system will hold classes Monday, March 16, to hand out devices for students to use at home for classwork during the shutdown. Starting Tuesday, March 17, schools in the system will close to students to do digital distance learning from home.
System leaders had earlier announced on Friday that schools would remain open.
The system has tentatively scheduled to reopen classes on April 6, following spring break.
"All district extracurricular activities, field trips, assemblies, and sporting events will be cancelled until further notice," officials said.
More details are available at:
http://www.jeffcityschools.org/jefferson-city-schools/news_item.php?id=355
