Funding for facility improvements was approved by the Jefferson Board of Education at its May 13 meeting.
The board approved 15 action items, 12 of which will fund facility updates across all four schools in the district. The projects will begin this summer and will be completed before the 2021-2022 school year.
Among the items approved for funding are the painting of the outdoor classroom pavilions at Jefferson Academy and Jefferson Elementary School, new band instruments, paving on Horace Jackson Rd. and the JES cafe loop, asphalt sealing and improvements to the bus parking lot.
Additionally, the system will replace its aging special education bus using state grant and SPLOST funds to purchase of a new 48-passenger bus with a wheelchair lift and a cargo van for the maintenance department.
The BOE also discussed refinishing gym floors; tree removal behind JHS; purchasing used mobile units; installing modular office panels at the STEAM center; athletic field preparation and irrigation at Jefferson Middle School; and fence projects at JES.
Two policies were also approved by the board, the first reduces the requirement for notice of public participation in board meetings to 24 hours. The second policy changes the guidelines for teacher evaluation appeals.
RECOGNITIONS
The board also recognized several retirees at its meeting.
The system’s 2021 retirees are Melanie Sigler, Christina Healan, Angela Bolen Bray, David Calloway, Stephanie Darby and Renee Ansley.
Regional level winners of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition were recognized for their their winning essays: “A Day in the Life of a Dachshund” by Alexa Geis, 4th grade; “Sunset” by Gavin Simmons, 6th grade and “The Tomato” by Mary Graveman, 12th grade.
JHS boys soccer teams and coaches received the board’s applause after finishsing as the 8AAAA region runner-up and AAAA semi-finalist at the state championships.
Dr. Angela Vinson, JMS special education teacher and author, presented her children’s book, “I Learned the Most from RJ,” which she wrote about a quadripeligic student she taught over 20 years ago. The children’s book will be available in media centers throughout the district.
