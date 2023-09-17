The Jefferson School System Board of Education has formally set its millage rate and FY2024 budget.
The board set a rate of 13.549 mills for its operations and 2.545 for its bond payments. The rates are a decrease from last year's rates of 14.549 mills and 3.195 mills respectively.
The BOE also set a $44.7 million budget for FY2024. Of that, the system expects its millage rate revenues to top $17.1 million. System leaders also said they expect to use $1.4 million from reserves to balance the budget for FY24.
In other action, the BOE approved:
• Phase II of the Jefferson Middle School expansion for earthwork at a GMP of $3.4 million.
• A change order for Phase I of that project that will rebate $250,000 to the system of unused contingency funds.
• a state capital outlay application with state for FY2025 to build 11 new classrooms at Jefferson High School.
• the purchase of two pizza ovens, one for JMS and one for JHS.
