The Jefferson School System Board of Education has formally set its millage rate and FY2024 budget.

The board set a rate of 13.549 mills for its operations and 2.545 for its bond payments. The rates are a decrease from last year's rates of 14.549 mills and 3.195 mills respectively. 

