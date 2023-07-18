Jefferson school leaders approved a number of facility improvements, upgrades/purchases and other items ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following at its July 13 meeting:
• the purchase of 50 teacher laptops.
- a quote to help with erosion control at Jefferson High School to prevent wash outs that have occurred around the Arena and in the front of the buildings at JHS.
- wiring at the Jefferson Middle School greenhouse.
- lettering on the press box at Memorial Stadium.
- stripping asphalt at JHS, Jefferson Elementary School and the Transportation Department, along with a paving project at Jefferson Academy and
- Memorial Stadium.
- additional painting projects.
- acoustical panels for JMS.
- equipment for the new maintenance van. This approval will cover purchasing cost and installation cost of storage equipment for the new maintenance van.
- the Exemplary Board Application. The Jefferson BOE has completed its application to be recognized as an exemplary board by the Georgia School Boards Association and will submit their application by July 28.
- a G
- NETS Memorandum of Understanding. This is an agreement with Barrow County School System for a GNETS program. This will provide students with a regionally based site to provide comprehensive educational and therapeutic services.
- amending a policy regarding medications taken on school premises.
- amend a policy on public participation in BOE meetings. Citizens must sign up for non-agenda related topics 24 hours in advance and sign
- up 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting for agenda related topics.
- a spending resolution for
