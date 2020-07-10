The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its July 9 meeting:

RESIGNATIONS

•Missy Radaker, Jefferson Middle School teacher

•Tina Swanson, bus driver

EMPLOYMENT

•Tanisha Gales, teacher

•Audrey Stell, school nurse (pending background check)

•David McVey Jr., bus driver

SUBSTITUTE TEACHER

•Emily Courson (pending background check)

COMMUNITY COACHES

•Drew Brady, girls basketball

•Stephen Price, volleyball

The board also approved its 2020-21 classified personnel list.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.