The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its July 9 meeting:
RESIGNATIONS
•Missy Radaker, Jefferson Middle School teacher
•Tina Swanson, bus driver
EMPLOYMENT
•Tanisha Gales, teacher
•Audrey Stell, school nurse (pending background check)
•David McVey Jr., bus driver
SUBSTITUTE TEACHER
•Emily Courson (pending background check)
COMMUNITY COACHES
•Drew Brady, girls basketball
•Stephen Price, volleyball
The board also approved its 2020-21 classified personnel list.
