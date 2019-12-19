The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Dec. 12 meeting:
RESIGNATIONS
•Pam Calovini, preschool coordinator (retirement)
•Emily Bass, academic and career coordinator
•Jordan Perdue, Jefferson High School paraprofessional
•Brooke Vaughn, Jefferson Middle School clerical
•Michelle Gulley, bus driver
•Jamie Pittman, Jefferson Elementary School paraprofessional
EMPLOYMENT
•Tanisha Gales, Jefferson Academy teacher
•David Hembree, bus driver
•Lindsey Hicks, JES paraprofessional (pending background check completion)
FAMILY/MEDICAL LEAVE
•Kerry Triaga, JMS paraprofessional
SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
•Adrian Dunagan
•Jennifer Beltz
SCHOOL FOOD SERVICE SUBSTITUTES
•Stephanie Ryan
•Regina Swancey
•Rebecca Litt
STUDENT PLUS WORKER
•Abigail Lee
TRANSFER
•Megan Kesler, JES, from school food service assistant to paraprofessional
