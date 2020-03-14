The Jefferson City School System is one of the few area school systems that is not closing due to the Coronavirus, at least for now.
During a day-long retreat of the Jefferson Board of Education on March 12, system leaders heard a report on how the system was preparing for the virus.
On March 5, the system began using a new disinfectant at its high school and middle school and the system has received a response kit should someone in the system test positive for the COVID-19 virus and a contaminated area need to be cleaned, officials said.
The system also has an electrostatic sprayer to use in its buildlings and buses.
The system plans to close down for the day on March 20 for an in-depth cleaning, according to a new release the system sent out on March 13.
