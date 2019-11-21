The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Nov. 14 meeting:

RESIGNATION

•Cindy VanSloun, SFS assistant

EMPLOYMENT

•Jennifer Mason, teacher

•Mike Morgan, strength/conditioning coordinator

•Eva Garner, bus driver

•Sheila Huie, Jefferson Middle School paraprofessional

•Jasmin Sheffield, Jefferson High School SFS assistant

FAMILY/MEDICAL LEAVE

•Morganne Harper, Jefferson Elementary School teacher

•Allison Frazier, JES teacher

•Erin Strickland, JES paraprofessional

SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

•Judith McCall

•Angela Farmer

•Brittany Roberts

SFS SUBSTITUTE

•Keri Bealing

COMMUNITY COACH

•Christian Morsut, JHS soccer

•Blair Springhall, JHS soccer

•Tom McCormack, JHS soccer

•Chris Sayne, JMS wrestling (pending background check)

•Diego Tello, JMS soccer (pending background check)

