The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Nov. 14 meeting:
RESIGNATION
•Cindy VanSloun, SFS assistant
EMPLOYMENT
•Jennifer Mason, teacher
•Mike Morgan, strength/conditioning coordinator
•Eva Garner, bus driver
•Sheila Huie, Jefferson Middle School paraprofessional
•Jasmin Sheffield, Jefferson High School SFS assistant
FAMILY/MEDICAL LEAVE
•Morganne Harper, Jefferson Elementary School teacher
•Allison Frazier, JES teacher
•Erin Strickland, JES paraprofessional
SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
•Judith McCall
•Angela Farmer
•Brittany Roberts
SFS SUBSTITUTE
•Keri Bealing
COMMUNITY COACH
•Christian Morsut, JHS soccer
•Blair Springhall, JHS soccer
•Tom McCormack, JHS soccer
•Chris Sayne, JMS wrestling (pending background check)
•Diego Tello, JMS soccer (pending background check)
