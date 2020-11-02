The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Oct. 21 meeting:

RESIGNATIONS

  • Eugene Kimsey, Jefferson Elementary School custodian (retirement)
  • Bobbie Jo Goulden, JES paraprofessional
  • Hilary Hanley, Jefferson Academy paraprofessional
  • Stacey Cook, JES school food service assistance
  • Charles Kindig, Jefferson High School parking lot attendant
  • David Nazaroff, bus driver
  • Eva Garver, bus driver

EMPLOYMENT

  • Bill Thompson, parking lot attendant
  • Staci Sanders, school nurse (60%)
  • Jennifer Slawinski, JES paraprofessional
  • Maegan Tait, JA paraprofessional

FAMILY/LEAVE

  • Morgan Bailey, Foundation director
  • Emily Westphal, Jefferson Middle School teacher
  • Lee Andra Vaughn, JES teacher
  • Stacey Sanchez, JA teacher

SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS

  • Jessica Jenkins
  • Alexandria Coley
  • Donna Staton
  • Melissa Landrum
  • Jessica Smith

SUBSTITUTE SFS ASSISTANT

  • Adrian Dunegan

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.