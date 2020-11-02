The Jefferson Board of Education approved the following personnel moves at its Oct. 21 meeting:
RESIGNATIONS
- Eugene Kimsey, Jefferson Elementary School custodian (retirement)
- Bobbie Jo Goulden, JES paraprofessional
- Hilary Hanley, Jefferson Academy paraprofessional
- Stacey Cook, JES school food service assistance
- Charles Kindig, Jefferson High School parking lot attendant
- David Nazaroff, bus driver
- Eva Garver, bus driver
EMPLOYMENT
- Bill Thompson, parking lot attendant
- Staci Sanders, school nurse (60%)
- Jennifer Slawinski, JES paraprofessional
- Maegan Tait, JA paraprofessional
FAMILY/LEAVE
- Morgan Bailey, Foundation director
- Emily Westphal, Jefferson Middle School teacher
- Lee Andra Vaughn, JES teacher
- Stacey Sanchez, JA teacher
SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS
- Jessica Jenkins
- Alexandria Coley
- Donna Staton
- Melissa Landrum
- Jessica Smith
SUBSTITUTE SFS ASSISTANT
- Adrian Dunegan
