The Jefferson Board of Education ha been named a finalist in the Georgia School Boards Association governance team awards contest.
The Jefferson BOE was named on elf four finalist for medium size school districts in the state.
“We are proud of the changes to the Governance Team of the Year Award and how it models equity at the leadership level. This honor continues to be the most prestigious award for school boards and superintendents in Georgia.” said Pat Hugley-Green, GSBA President.
The winner will be announced during a virtual ceremony streamed live on the GSBA Facebook page, Monday, November 30, at 6:30 p.m. to honoring these outstanding governance teams. There were 55 Georgia school districts that qualified and 11 that chose to submit applications.
The winner will be chosen by a panel of national experts who perform various leadership roles in the field of public education.
