The Jefferson School System's FY2022 budget passed with very little discussion at a recent Jefferson Board of Education meeting.
The budget calls for $34.78 million in revenue and expenses. Additions include eight new instructional positions and the increase of the employer teacher retirement system rate from 19.06% to 19.81%.
Overall, the FY2022 budget is $577,808 larger than the FY2021 budget.
To maintain a balanced budget, the system projects spending $1.43 million from its reserves.
Most of the discussion about the budget centered around an $883,678 state austerity reduction.
“The state has deemed that it doesn’t have sufficient revenue,” said finance director Kim Navas. “So it allocated these reductions to all school systems in the state. Our share of that is $883,000. [Georgia] says ‘you earn it, but you’re not going to receive it.’ It’s almost a mill rate increase to our local taxpayers.”
An increase in the city’s tax digest did allow the Jefferson BOE to decrease the school milage rate and the school bond milage rate by half a mill.
The new school rate is 14.657 mills and the school bond rate is 3.345 mills.
Navas says Jefferson City Schools has the cheapest millage rate in Jackson County.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•approved the Northeast Georgia Regional Education Service Agency fixed service price contract. The school system will remit $148,215 to Northeast Georgia RESA in exchange for instruction and support services for students with hearing impairments and audiology.
•approved fundraising requests for Jefferson Academy, Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School.
•ammended the FY 2022 capital outlay application to reflect the addition of eight classrooms, one science lab, one agriculture lab and one band suite at JMS.
•approved the FY 2023 capital outlay application for JMS to include one art classroom, one business lab, one science classroom, one health science lab, one special education family living classroom, one media center and kitchen equipment.
•briefly recognized the teacher of the year winners at each school. JES, Myranda Sayne; JA, Rachel Beatty; JMS, Jennifer Bray; JHS, Sara Massey. The BOE will formally recognize the award winners and name the system-wide teacher of the year at the October board meeting.
•received a quote for a temporary fence on Old Pendergrass Rd. The quote was from Don Cooper and the price provided was $52,000 with an additional $7,000 for 64 feet of fencing at an L-turn towards JES. The BOE is waiting on a quote for aluminum pannes for the fence.
•received the price from Jefferson Heating and Air to install a natural gas line and heater for the JHS greenhouse. The cost to install the gas line is $3,500, while the cost for a heater for the greenhouse is $3,800.
