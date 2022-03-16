Enrollment projections say Jefferson Middle School will have almost 200 more students by 2030. So it’s good that work on expanding the JMS building is underway.
The Jefferson Board of Education received an update on that project, as well as other facility projects, at its recent spring retreat on Mar. 10-11.
Craig Buckley from James W. Buckley & Associates briefed the BOE on the work that has already begun on the project and what the next steps are towards completing the expansion.
Phase one of the project is 23,516 square feet and is currently out to bid. The projected cost of that phase is $6.57 million.
It adds an entirely new wing that will also connect the existing building with the gymnasium. The wing includes eight classrooms, a science lab, agriculture lab and a band room. Because the wing will occupy the flat area formerly used as a soccer field, it requires little very site work.
Future phases will include site work and require a new driveway and parking lot in the front of the school. Future plans include expanding the north and east wings of the building and building an entirely new gymnasium. The existing gym will be converted to labs.
The remainder of the project will cost $20.4 million and add 78,581 square feet to the building.
The expansion project is timely. Financial director Kim Navas presented the projected enrollment numbers through the rest of the decade. JMS currently houses 1,013 students, but is projected to exceed 1,100 students by 2026 and reach 1,190 students in 2030.
Jefferson High School will experience the most growth. JHS currently has 1,180 students and is projected to have around 1,600 students in 2030.
It too has an expansion in the pipeline. Buckley presented a graphic showing an additional 28 classrooms and an ROTC room in a two-story addition on the backside of the building. The existing buildings on that side of the school will be demolished. Buckley said he believes there’s room to expand that new wing even further to add around 10 more classrooms.
This is just the beginning of the JHS expansion plans, but future expansions haven’t been designed yet.
More students also means more vehicles occupying the school parking lot. Expanding the existing lots and adding a new entrance and exit was discussed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson BOE:
•received financial updates from Navas. JCS has $5.78 million in the FY2021 fund balance, and projects $6.33 million for the FY2022 fund balance.
•heard a presentation from Dana McArthur from The John Maxwell Company about creating and executing a vision for the JCS.
BOE MEETING
Prior to the board retreat, the Jefferson BOE held its monthly board meeting. At the meeting, the BOE:
•approved the purchase of 68 more interactive panels for $98,600 thus completing the project of replacing the outdated projectors with touch panels. The final phase was previously slated for the future, but the price is the panels is set to increase substantially, so the BOE approved the purchase of the panels at the current price.
•approved a $17,529 bid from Acool Coating Systems for grading, puring of a concrete pad and installing ballard posts for the JMS storage building.
•approved the leasing of seven copiers from Athens Digital Systems Inc. The lease will cost $2,251 per month, which is down $100 from the previous lease deal for just six copiers.
•approved an $8,875 bid from Freightliner to paint the bookmobile.
•approved the Strategic Waivers School System Contract Amendment.
•declared an executive desk and cabinet as surplus items.
•heard of the awards JCS received at the Georgia School Public relations Association conference. The JHS athletics website and back-to-school guide earned the JCS communications department earned gold awards for website and special purpose publication. The department won four silver awards and four bronze awards.
•received an update on the JHS fire safety pathway. The pathway will see students earn a Firefighter 1 certificate which will qualify them for employment at any fire department.
•received an update on the Jefferson High School media center refurbishment.
•recognized the JHS basketball, wrestling and swimming teams which all enjoyed postseason success in 2021-22.
•recognized JHS student Brock Brush who was selected to the Georgia All-State Orchestra.
•recognized Claire Brehm and Hannah Parker whose artwork was selected for the Capitol Art Exhibit in Atlanta. Parker’s artwork was also selected for the Atlanta High School Art Exhibit.
•recognized CTAE Business Partners of the Month. Howell Orthodontics was recognized for February, and Jackson EMC was recognized for March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.