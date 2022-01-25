The Jefferson Middle School expansion has begun and the Jefferson Board of Education was given updates on the progress at its Jan. 13 meeting.
Soil testing around the existing building began during Christmas break and plans were submitted to both the Georgia Department of Education and to Caroll Daniel Construction at the end of December.
The JMS expansion is a massive project that will add numerous classrooms and science labs, as well as a new bandroom and greenhouse. The first phase of construction will connect the building to the existing gymnasium.
The BOE approved a contract with James W. Buckley & Associates for the project at a construction cost of up to $6 million.
Other facility updates during the Jan. 13 meeting included work on flooring installations. During Christmas break, new flooring was installed at the Jefferson Academy media center and bandroom; Jefferson Elementary School gymnasium; and the Jefferson High School annex office/clinic. A new kiln was installed in the JHS art/computer building.
5TH GRADE BAND TAKING SHAPE
Jefferson Academy is in its first semester with a 5th grade band program and 56 students have registered to join.
Jerry Pharr, a retired band instructor, will run the after-school band program Tuesdays and Thursdays alongside Jefferson City Schools band staff and students. Pharr joined JCS in the first semester of the 2021-22 school year and has already been working with the band programs.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson BOE:
•swore in chairman Ronald Hopkins, and board members Lisa Richmond and Brantley Porter, all of whom are serving another term on the board.
•recognized SSTAGE Award winner Jefferson Academy teachers Lori Alexander and Chris Whitworth.
•recognized JMS spelling bee winners Kensey Wilder (8th grade) and Conner Brewer (7th grade).
•set March 10-11 as the dates for the spring BOE retreat.
•approved the election of election board officers vice-chairman Willie Hughey and treasurer Guy Dean Benson.
