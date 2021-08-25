The Jefferson Board of Education received some details about the FY 2022 budget at a recent meeting.
The biggest highlights in the budget are eight new teaching positions and an increase of the employee teacher retirement system rate from 19.06% to 19.81%.
Of the $34.78 million in total expenditures, $24.77 million will go towards instruction.
System leaders have not yet set a millage rate, but it is expected to decrease due to an 11.4% hike in the city's tax digest.
The system is proposing to use $1.4 million from reserves to balance the budget.
JHS BAND POSSIBLY EXPANDING, PLAYING IN D-DAY CEREMONY
During the meeting, the board learned of two developments within the Jefferson band programs.
First, the band is hiring a part time instructor for both middle school and high school bands, and the program is looking to add a fifth grade band.
The other news is a potential opportunity to perform in the D-Day Memorial ceremony parade and tour in Normandy Beach, France next summer. Further discussion will be forthcoming on that possibility.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•recognized Joey Blackstock and Emma Storey of the FFA program. Blackstock is a national finalist in the area of agricultural sales. FFA will announce the winner in October. He’s also a state delegate. Storey is one of five students selected named as an alternate for state delegate.
•named members of the teacher advisory council. The members are Angela Chapeau and Jennifer Gooch from Jefferson Elementary School; Taryn Smith and Rachel Beatty from Jefferson Academy; Jennifer Bray and Jackie Thurmond from Jefferson Middle School; Justin Meyer and Elaine Wilder from Jefferson High School.
•named the four student members of the Junior Leadership Jackson council. The students are Hayden Mays, Ava Neely, Kiara Restrepo and Emma Storey.
•announced that the school system will report the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases on the main page of the system’s website.
•heard that volunteers want to construct a sidewalk at Jefferson Academy connecting the school’s third wing to the backside of the cafeteria. The volunteers agreed to fund and conduct all of the work of the project.
•heard about the future installation of a privacy fence on Old Pendergrass Rd. in front of Jefferson Elementary School. The board will accept quotes for the project and vote on approval at a later meeting.
