The Jefferson Board of education got its first look Aug. 13 at the system's proposed budget for FY2021.
The $34 million budget calls for leaving the system's tax rate the same.
The system expects to see a cut of $2 million in state funding, but should see a jump in property tax income due to digest growth of 15%.
School leaders also expects to dip into its reserves to balance the FTY2021 budget.
Jefferson will see a net decrease in four positions from attrition, but will also see an increase in expenses for online learning and increased sanitation due to the COVID virus.
A little over 200 students at Jefferson are participating in distance learning this fall.
The budget could change if the spread of the virus causes the school system to move to only distance learning during the school year.
ENROLLMENT
On the 10th day of classes, Jefferson had a total of 3,926 students, a decrease of 59 students from the 10th day of classes in 2019.
ACTION
In action items on Aug. 13, the BOE approved:
• paving in front of the system's elementary school to help with traffic control on campus.
• an set of easements for Georgia Power to run a fiber optics line.
• routine fundraising requests from student groups.
• the system's CTAE budgets for the year.
