The Jefferson City School System Board of Education plans to cut its millage rate this year, but not to the full "rollback rate" amount.
The system plans to lower its millage rate to 13.549, down from 14.549 last year. The full "rollback rate" would be 12.448 mills.
The 13.549 rate will result in an 8.8% hike in taxes for the average city property owner, a $132 increase for a home valued at $300,000.
Overall, including new property added to the tax digest and higher assessments, the system expects to see its property tax revenue climb $2.6 million, a 19% increase, to a total of $16 million. The system's total projected budget for FY2024 is $44.7 million.
The BOE will hold three public hearings on the proposed rate and its budget on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sept. 14 at 3:45 p.m. All hearings will be at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center building in the board meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.