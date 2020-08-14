The Jefferson City Council has called for a special election to fill the mayor's seat, which was vacated by Steve Quinn who moved outside the city limits.
The council held a called meeting Aug. 14 to call for the election, which will be held Nov. 3.
The council also called a special election for the city's District 3 seat currently held by Jon Howell. Howell has indicated he intends to resign that position to run for mayor.
Qualifying for the election will begin Sept. 15 and end Sept. 17.
