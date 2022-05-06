Jefferson celebrated “Georgia Cities Week” April 24-30.
Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) and this year’s theme was Connecting for Success. Each event focused on ways the citizens, city employees and elected officials can connect to the community to boost success in Jefferson.
The weeklong celebration was kicked-off with a walk in the park to connect for health. With over 20 participants, citizens, mayor and council and employees joined together for a walk along Curry Creek all the way to the end of the city reservoir.
Other highlights from the week included a meet-and-greet with the mayor and council with over 40 people attending. Citizens had the opportunity to meet and talk with the mayor, council members and city department directors.
On Wednesday, April 27, Dr. Long, portrayed by Andy Garrison, presented free tours at the Crawford W. Long Museum. That afternoon, the first Touch-A-Truck event in Jefferson was held at the Jefferson Civic Center with over 500 in attendance.
Two Scavenger Hunts were posted on social media on Sunday, April 30 — Landmark Scavenger Hunt and Dragon Hunt — with clues to lead citizens around town finding Dragons and landmarks around town. To wrap up the week, the city launched SeeClickFix, and app and web-based program where citizens can submit concerns to city departments and receive status updates and follow the progress.
“The events last week have shown how connecting as a community does create success for all that live and work in Jefferson," said Mayor Jon Howell. "These activities showcased what a great city we live in. I am proud to be the Mayor of Jefferson where all of our employees and elected officials work together alongside our citizens to create a community that is constantly connecting for success.”
