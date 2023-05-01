Jefferson recently took part in Georgia Cities Week. A number of festivities were held throughout the week, including:
- Jefferson City School System students participated by highlighting what they love about Jefferson. Elementary school students drew pictures of their favorite spots in Jefferson. These drawings were posted in local businesses encouraging people to come downtown to see the artwork. A few of the Academy students had the opportunity to finish the statement "I believe Jefferson is the best place to live because…." These statements about community and friends were posted on Facebook throughout the week. The middle school AV class created a video about the places and mentors in Jefferson who are lighting their way to a bright future. The video was shown at the city council voting session as well as shared on social media. High school students had the opportunity to shadow in different city departments to learn a little more about what services the city provides its citizens.
- On Tuesday afternoon, the Crawford W. Long Museum, hosted Andy Garrison, who entertained visitors by portraying Dr. Long.
- On Wednesday, even the rain didn't stop over 200 people from visiting Touch-A-Truck at the Jefferson Civic Center with over 20 participants providing kids the ability to have hands-on access to dozens of trucks, equipment, ambulances, firetrucks, police cars, remote control airplanes and more.
- Thursday, Jefferson Public Utilities provided customers with complimentary lunch as a token of appreciation.
- To wrap up the week, families were invited to attend a movie on the lawn for free hot dog and other concessions, as well as activities before the movie.
