An after-school teacher at a Jefferson daycare center was arrested Jan. 13 on child molestation charges.
Alexander Tredway, 18, was charged with two counts of child molestation, sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children involving two victims, said the Jefferson Police Department.
Tredway worked at the Bright Beginnings Pre-School in Jefferson. He was reportedly hired in August.
In addition to the JPD, the investigation was aided by The Tree House and Jackson County DFACS, officials said.
According to an incident report filed on Jan. 8 by the JPD, a 6-year-old victim's parents reported an incident with her daughter to officials on Jan. 7. At least one incident reportedly happened in a playhouse within the daycare center.
On its Facebook page, Bright Beginnings posted a lengthy statement on Friday, Jan. 14, apologizing for having some parents find out about the arrest on social media and not having been contacted directly by the childcare center. The post also says that law enforcement officials were contacted on Monday, Jan. 10, and that Tredway was interviewed and detained on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
"We followed what the police told us, therefore we were not able to notify many of this situation until the police were able to properly investigate," Bright Beginnings posted. "The police uncovered in their investigation that the situation was a lot more horrific than what was stated in the original allegation."
The firm also said no other classrooms were involved in the incidents.
"The individual charged with this heinous crime was an afterschool teacher. His state background check came back clear before hiring, and he also had worked at another daycare prior to employment with us. Because of all of our restrictions for Covid 19, we can say with certainty that none of our other classrooms were involved. The events that led up to the arrest of this monster unfolded very quickly, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around it as well. Our top priority is the two precious children involved."
Some parents have posted scathing remarks on social media about the incident, complaining because Tredway was allowed to continue working at the daycare center for three days after owners and officers were made aware of the allegations.
The investigation is ongoing and other children are reportedly being interviewed by officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.