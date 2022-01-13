An employee of a Jefferson daycare center was arrested Jan. 13 on child molestation charges.
Alexande Tredway, 18, was charged with two counts of child molestation, sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children involving two victims, said the Jefferson Police Department.
Tredway worked at the Bright Beginnings Pre-School in Jefferson.
In addition to the JPD, the investigation involved The Tree House and Jackson County DFACS, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.